South Tulsa Baptist Church Family Fun Run

Join KXOJ as we broadcast live Saturday from 8a-10a at the South Tulsa Baptist for the South Tulsa 5k and Family Fun Run this Saturday. Race check-in’s at 8am. Then afterwards stay for Family Fun Day from 10 to 11:30 at South Tulsa Baptist 103rd and Sheridan. Lots of wonderful activities and goodies for your kids. This year’s race proceeds go to feed a special group of children in Guatemala as part of a long-time church partnership at South Tulsa Baptist. For details on Saturday morning’s race and other activities, click here for the annual South Tulsa 5k and Family Fun Run.

All race proceeds benefit feeding the children of Santa Maria de Jesus in Guatemala. South Tulsa Baptist Church has partnered with this village in Guatemala for the past five years and has sent 10 mission teams over that time. What began with feeding six malnourished children has grown into the building of a dedicated feeding facility that seats 600 children and serves 1,200 meals a week! All proceeds from this event will go directly to this feeding program in Guatemala – from your contributions to the children’s bowls.

Then stick around as Preschool families are invited to celebrate JESUS at a special birthday party. Older siblings are welcome to attend. Everyone will enjoy a craft, snack, family sing-a-long and a special story time. Guests are welcome.

Find out all the details including how to register by going to SouthTulsaBaptist.Org!