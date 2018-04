Join South Tulsa Baptist for the South Tulsa 5k and Family Fun Run this Saturday at South Tulsa Baptist 103rd and Sheridan. Gary will be broadcasting live from 8am -10am. Race check-in’s at 8am. Lots of wonderful activities and goodies for your kids. This year’s race proceeds go to feed a special group of children in Guatemala as part of a long-time church partnership at South Tulsa Baptist. For details on Saturday morning’s race and other activities, visit southtulsa.org.