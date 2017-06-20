IN THE STUDIO:
Southern Hills Baptist Church presents Freedom Celebration

Sunday June 25th … Southern Hills Baptist Church presents Freedom Celebration, a spectacular family event featuring orchestra and choir performances of patriotic standards, plus new arrangements of your favorite Christian music! It’s a worship event to celebrate our freedom in Christ and our freedom as a nation!

Immediately following the service, your family can enjoy a picnic style lunch – only $2 per person – plus FREE fun filled activities for your entire family!

So don’t miss Freedom Celebration – a family day filled with inspiring music, food, fun and fellowship.  That’s this Sunday June 25th, starting at 10:30 am in the worship center at Southern Hills Baptist Church, located at 56th and South Lewis in Tulsa.

For more information go to www.shbctulsa.org.   See you there!

