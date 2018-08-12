IN THE STUDIO:
Supercuts Grand Re-Opening

After last year’s Tornado that swept through Tulsa, Supercuts announces the grand re-opening of their 41st & Yale location in the South Roads Plaza and KXOJ will be there celebrating this Saturday August 18th from 9a-11a with free KXOJ t-shirts and more.  Plus you could win college football AND concert tickets during our live broadcast!   Supercuts will also have a Super Sale and Tool Sale as we help support their Grand Opening.  We’ll see you this Saturday from9a-11a at Supercuts at 41st and Yale on your way home with 94.1 KXOJ.

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

Tobymac 2018

