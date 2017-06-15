The 2017 Worldwide Debut of Damascus Road

Saul had no use for Jesus believers. His mission was to rid this world of the worthless, blasphemous, followers of The Way. That is, until one fateful day, when his zeal collided with The Truth on Damascus Road.

June 30 to Aug 5, for six weekends only, Picture In Scripture Amphitheater in Disney, Oklahoma presents the new epic outdoor drama, Damascus Road!

Experience the story of Saul becoming Paul, the greatest apostle of all time, in this lavish production featuring over 80 actors, stunning special effects, pyrotechnics, and state–of-the-art sound!

Call for reservations now, and gather your family, friends, co-workers, and church groups for a memorable evening under the stars to experience Damascus Road!

2017 Performances:

Fri June 30 & Sat July 1

Fri July 7 & Sat July 8

Fri July 14 & Sat July 15

Fri July 21 & Sat July 22

Fri July 28 & Sat July 29

Fri Aug 4 & Sat Aug 5

Prior to the show, you can purchase meals in the open-air pavilion, choosing from Grand Lake’s tastiest catfish, charbroiled hamburgers, grilled chicken, and barbeque sandwiches! For information and reservations, visit their website at www.pictureinscripture.com or call 918 435-8207.