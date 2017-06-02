The HBA Parade Of Homes

HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF GREATER TULSA PRESENTS THE PARADE OF HOMES JUNE 17-25



Free event to showcase over 150 homes from 60 local building companies

Discover all that Tulsa area homes have to offer at The 2017 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes, June 17-25! Check out the latest trends and speak directly to the area’s top builders, during this free event showcasing the best in new home building.

Over 150 new homes across 12 Tulsa area cities (from Glenpool to Claremore) range in price from $150,000 to more than $1,000,000 – and will be open daily from 1 to 7 p.m., rain or shine. And admission is free!

More than 60 local building companies are participating in the event, which provides buyers the largest and broadest showcase of new homes and building trends. Buyers can explore hundreds of floor plans and see the latest innovations in everything from technology to energy efficiency to home decorating. And all featured builders are members of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa, so they are experienced, insured, ethical professionals.

”The 2017 Parade of Homes is the premier event in the Greater Tulsa area if you are looking to purchase a new home, looking for your future dream home, or just want to see what’s new in home construction,” says Erin DeWeese, local builder and chairman of the 2017 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes. “It is the only event that allows shoppers to explore and visualize all of the options in new home construction and speak directly with Tulsa’s best builders on hand to answer questions at each entered home during event hours. It is a great way to find the builder, neighborhood and home that best suits your lifestyle.”

In addition to homes, the event will also highlight four communities, all showcasing trends in Greater Tulsa amenities. The Grand Plan for this year’s event is Stone Canyon, which will host an extended hour Twilight Tour from 6pm to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20. The Regal Plan for this year is Yorktown which will host an extended hour Twilight Tour from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday June 22.

Starting Friday June 16, you can pick up Your Official Guide for the 2017 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes at Tulsa area QuikTrip locations. The Guide provides home descriptions, floor plan information, and a map to all of the home sites. Or you can access tour details through their Smart Phone apps. Simply download the “My Home Found” app, scroll down to ‘Oklahoma’ and select “the Parade of Homes.” The app contains everything in the printed tour guide including floor plans, elevations, buyer’s guide, and builder information. And it allows you to customize your tour experience and save your favorite homes. There’s also a social media function, so you can tweet, post or pin. For additional details visit their website at www.TulsaHBA.com or call 918-663-1100.

It’s a great time to build a home, so step inside and discover the possibilities at the area’s premier new-home showcase event!

About the HBA:

The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa is a not-for-profit, professional trade organization and an advocate for the residential housing and remodeling industry in and around Tulsa and serves approximately 950 members. The association is a corporate channel through which builders contribute time, money and services to local community service projects and education initiatives. Professional members must meet stringent requirements, including customer and professional references, insurance certification and adhere to a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit .