With 168 tent cities in Tulsa, The Merchant is a place where homeless and hurting people take a shower, get help with services and encounter Christ! Remember the Merchant from the parable of the pearl of great price? For thousands of homeless and hurting people in Tulsa, The Merchant is a humble place on Peoria where the cold get warm, grab a shower and wash their clothes, and broken people encounter Christ in a beautiful, meaningful way. You could say The Merchant is a community of faith to our friends on the street.

During this season, The Merchant needs your help to purchase a Mobile Shower and an Industrial-Sized Washing Machine. To help out you can text “Give” to 918-992-3366. Or give on Facebook and our website TheMerchantTulsa.com.

Discover more about The Merchant Tulsa and our services on Facebook and TheMerchantTulsa.com.