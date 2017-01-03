Tulsa Wedding Show Jan 7th

The 24th Annual Tulsa Wedding Show
“Plan Your Day in a Day”
Saturday, January 7, 2017
Renaissance Tulsa Hotel – Hwy. 169 and 71st St., behind Target
10 a.m. – Noon Very Important Bride (V.I.B.) Elite Preview Event
Noon – 4 p.m. General Admission
Thousands of Dollars worth of gifts and prizes, including:
700 gift certificates for a 14”x22” acrylic print from SymbolizeIt, a tote bag and magazine from Brides of Oklahoma, a
Bride silicone bracelet, discount coupons from Moody’s Jewelry & much more.
Grand Prize – a full ceremony outfit for a bride from Abelina’s Boutique (dress, slip, veil, & jewelry)
Up to $5,000 value. Must register for the Grand Prize in the Madrid Ballroom.
The Very Important Bride (V.I.B.) Elite Preview Event:
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Very Limited # of tickets sold.
These lucky V.I.B.’s get to:
• Beat the crowds
• Have 1st access to the exhibitors to secure their wedding date
• A V.I.B.-only Fashion Show with sparkling drink reception, courtesy of the Renaissance Hotel
• Receive personal, individualized attention from exhibitors
• Get a Luxe tote bag from Brides of Oklahoma Magazine
• Take home a gorgeous pair of 6 mm pearl earrings set in sterling silver, from Moody’s Jewelry.
Registration for the General Admission portion of the Show begins at 11:30, then doors open at Noon. Old Urban
Trolley is providing trolley service from the east side of the Target parking lot.
Sponsors: Renaissance Tulsa Hotel, Party Pro Rents, Brides of Oklahoma Magazine, Abelina’s
Boutique, Moody’s Jewelry and Presentation Services Audio-Visual.
V.I.B. tickets are $30. General Admission tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door.
All tickets are available for sale online at www.thetulsaweddingshow.com