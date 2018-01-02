The Tulsa Wedding Show is the largest bridal fair in the region, featuring more than 100 exhibitors. On our show floor at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, you will find everything you need to craft a dream wedding. There are national department stores right next to local artisans, all ready to meet your needs, whether merchandise or services. What’s more, we have your entire timeline covered, from engagement to wedding to honeymoon.

V.I.B. (Very Important Bride) Elite Preview Event Tickets are $30/person. The V.I.B. event begins at 10:00 am and runs until 12:00 pm. These tickets also entitle you to stay through the General Admission portion of the Show. A limited number of VIB tickets are available and will sell out before the show begins.

General Admission Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door. The General Admission portion of the Show runs from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

You may purchase tickets online before the July Bridal Show. Doing so will save you $3 off the at-the-door price.

Benefits for our VIB Tickets

– Two hours of leisurely, crowd-free and stress-free wedding planning.

– Opportunity to lock in your date with your favorite vendors – ahead of the crowds!

– Sparkling mocktail reception sponsored by the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel.

– V.I.B. exclusive silicone bracelet.

– Multi-Color Freshwater Pearl Bracelet from Moody’s Jewelry

Each bride receives a gift card from SymbolizeIt.com for a custom gift.

– Entry to the V.I.B.-only fashion show.

– A Luxe Tote Bag from Brides of Oklahoma magazine.

– Have your caricature done courtesy of the artists at Colorpop!

Fabulous Gifts & Door Prizes!

Free Goodies for Brides at The Tulsa Wedding Show

GRAND PRIZE from Abelina’s Boutique!

Register in the Madrid Ballroom for your chance to win a complete ceremony outfit (up to $5,000 value). Includes a wedding gown, veil, slip, and jewelry.

Each and every bride receives a tote bag and magazine from Brides of Oklahoma, a gift card for a Symbolize It custom print, and a white Bride silicone bracelet.

In addition to the swag every single bride receives, The Tulsa Wedding Show exhibitors will be giving away prizes worth thousands of dollars throughout the day.*

* See our website TheTulsaWeddingShow.com for terms and limitations

Fashion Shows & Tablescapes!

All the latest bridal fashions from the best bridal shops and couture houses in the area will be on the runway in the Seville Ballroom. Check your program for the fashion show schedule. Visit the Madrid Ballroom to see what’s trending in reception décor with fabulous, idea-filled tablescapes that will dazzle you!