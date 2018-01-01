Vessel Church 1 Year Anniversary Celebration

We are Vessel Church, a satellite campus of First United Methodist Church in Claremore, and we’re celebrating our 1-year anniversary on Jan 7th with one incredible morning planned. Pastor Jaimie Willis invites you to join them at the Vessel Church as the worship band “Glorifi” kicks things off with a meaningful worship experience. After service stay, fellowship and enjoy lunch from Brownie’s Burgers Food Truck. We’ll even have some fun giveaways for your family. We live, work and have a mission to reach out to Rogers County with the good news of Jesus Christ. We engage with people that have never been a part of a church family before, and we are seeing families who are disconnected with the church, re-engaging with their faith because of what God is doing through Vessel Church. Maybe this is you. Or you know someone in this area?

Sunday morning services are at 9 and 10:30am. Come out and see us, and grab some lunch on Jan 7th at the Vessel Church, 1301 W. Country Club Rd in Claremore, right next to the movie theatre. Plus join Gary and KXOJ as we broadcast live from 10a-12p with free tickets, prizes and more!