Vintage Market Days brings the vintage experience to you, February 10th-12th at the Creek County Fairgrounds!

If you love treasure hunting, and you want to introduce some vintage charm into your decorating style, Vintage Market Days has something you can’t live without. You’ll find everything from original artwork, antiques, classic clothing, and jewelry… to home décor, furnishings, seasonal plants and more!

Plus, Join Katie from the KXOJ morning show as we broadcast live on Saturday 2/11 starting at 10am! So, come enjoy all of the shopping excitement, sensational foods, and wonderful music in a whimsical vintage atmosphere at Vintage Market Days. The autumn festivities take place Friday through Sunday, October 14-16 at the Creek County Fairgrounds on historic Route 66 (17808 West Highway 66) in Kellyville – where vintage never gets old!

Admission to Friday’s Early Buying Event is just $10 – good for re-entry all three days! Saturday & Sunday general admission is only $5 cash at the gate, and your children 12 and under get in FREE! So, discover your décor style and the treasures that await you atVintage Market Days! For details, visit their website at vintagemarketdays.com and “like” them on Facebook!