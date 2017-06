June 21st isn’t just the longest day of the year…it’s also time for the 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Tulsa Kickoff Party. Bring the family to Thomas Plaza at the University of Tulsa between 4:30 and 8:30…Wednesday the 21st for food, fun, games and a photo opp with TU Football players. Go to www.TulsaWalk.Org for more details.