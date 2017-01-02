Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, February 10th-12th 2017

Life has a way of overwhelming a marriage. Jobs, kids, activities, errands. Before you know it, checking your e-mail is more important than carving out a date night. FamilyLife’s Weekend to Remember Marriage Getaway is a chance to make a change.

FamilyLife’s Weekend to Remember is a time for married & soon-to-be-married couples to rediscover each other and find more intimacy in your life together. The Weekend to Remember Getaway will be hosted at Renaissance Tulsa Hotel February 10th – 12th. What you and your spouse will hear during the Weekend to Remember® is not just one couple’s opinion on marriage. Instead, it is the result of more than three decades of biblical research by a team of men and women who distilled what it takes to have a successful marriage and family. Register here to take advantage of discounted registration when you register here or by calling 1-800-FL-TODAY. And now through January 23rd when you buy one conference registration you can get second free which is a 50% savings. Use group code KXOJ!

Weekend to Remember is designed to equip couples with practical, proven principles for strengthening their marriage. During the conference, you will learn how to:

Receive your mate as a gift

Clarify your role as a husband or wife

Resolve conflict in the relationship

Maintain a vital sexual connection

Express forgiveness to one another

Increase your commitment, creating an even deeper level of intimacy

Weekend Atmosphere

Even though you will sit among hundreds of others in a hotel ballroom, the conference is designed just for you to enjoy with your spouse or prospective spouse.

Weekend Format

The format of the weekend combines general sessions delivered by the three-person conference speaker team, with designated times set aside for projects to complete as a couple. Though we do not offer a formal question-and-answer time with the conference speakers, they will occasionally make themselves available before and after sessions to answer questions on an individual basis. We do not offer on-site counseling services.

We also offer special breakout sessions that are for pre-married couples.

It’s all brought to you by our friends at First Bank of Owasso!

