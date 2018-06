Wheels and Thrills has joined with the American Cancer Society for Skate For A Cure!!! Pick a night throughout the summer or join them for all of them!

June 11th & July 16th from 6p-8p.

It’s so easy, contact your friends and family.. Ask them to support you by making a pledge. Raise at least $20 and get to skate for FREE! A Free pair of skates will be given away each night for the top fundraiser!

Find out more at WheelsAndThrills.com