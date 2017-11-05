This Saturday from 9-3p South Tulsa Baptist Church hosts the Women’s Ministry Missions Arts & Craft Expo. With over sixty vendors see home decor, jewelry, baby items, local artists, woodcraft items, and more! There will be a basket auction and food trucks, too. Do your holiday shopping early, while supporting the students at South Tulsa Baptist Church who travel to Belize each year. Shop nine to three this Saturday at South Tulsa Baptist Church, 103rd and Sheridan.

Plus join Katie and KXOJ as we broadcast live from 10a-12p. We’ll have your chance to win KXOJ prizes and more!!