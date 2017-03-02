Join Gary Thompson on your drive home with the 5 at 5 sponsored by McDonald’s. Gary plays 5 songs with a different theme every day of the week AND you could win some free food from McDonald’s!
- Monday: New Music Monday or Stress Relievers for a bad Monday
- Tuesday: Listener choice! Text your 5 favorite songs to 460-KXOJ or inbox us on Facebook. Gary will pick a listener and feature the personal top 5!
- Wednesday: Artist Spotlight – 5 songs by one artist!
- Thursday: Mystery theme- guess what the theme is and win!
- Friday: Top 5 songs of the week (most requested)