Pray at 7:11

We’ve all been inundated with news of the Corona virus. It’s taken many lives and threatens others. The fallout from the spread of the virus has impacted people in many ways and most people around the world, frankly, do not know what to do.

“If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!” – Matthew 7:11

What if Christians everywhere committed to pray twice a day, at 7:11am and 7:11pm, for God to simply remove the coronavirus from the earth? What if we asked God to do what only God can do?

We know that prayer spreads faster than a virus, so here is what we are asking you to do: