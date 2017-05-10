Grayson|Reed June 11th

Grayson|Reed will open for Jayson Gray on June 11th. The two bring impressive credentials to the new duo, as they began their separate careers at Nashville’s Belmont University.

Mikeschair originated at the college and between 2006 — 2014 the band received 12 Dove Awards nominations, released three national albums and five EP's, and their single, "Let The Waters Rise" peaked at No. 8 On Billboard's Hot Christian Songs Chart. In 2011, Reed joined City Harbor and the duo's debut national album released to critical acclaim and had two Billboard charting singles. After City Harbor disbanded, Reed turned her attention to songwriting and has written songs for such high-profile artists as Francesca Battistelli, Colton Dixon, Amy Grant, Point of Grace, Ginny Owens and Danny Gokey.


