The Thrivent Financial Summer Concert Series at the Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks is a series of free concerts for your entire family. Flip through the pages to see more about our artists and sponsors.

All concerts will be held at the Riverwalk Crossing amphitheater in Jenks, on the banks of the Arkansas River. There is limited seating in the stage area, but due to the popularity of these concerts, we encourage you to bring your own lawn or soccer chairs for the show, or bring a blanket and find a spot on the grass.

Come early and meet our sponsors like Thrivent Financial and The Music Store. You can also sign up to win an autographed guitar signed by all of our summer artists!

*all shows start at approximately 7pm. Times subject to change. Please note that due to renovations at Riverwalk, seating outside the bowl is more limited. Arrive early for best seats. Absolutely no chairs will be allowed in the bowl area.