Josh Wilson May 21st

Josh Wilson kicks off our series on May 21st. Learn more about him and connect.

Growing up in Lubbock, Texas, Josh rarely remembers a day that didn’t involve music—listening to it, playing it or otherwise. By age 7, Josh’s appetite for all things musical wasn’t simply limited to one instrument. After taking piano lessons, he also added drums and guitar to his growing collection of musical competencies.

As he continued to hone his skills, it didn’t surprise anyone, (including himself), when Josh moved to Nashville for further musical training.“I’ve always been a big believer in pursuing what you’re passionate about,” Josh shares. “I think God gives us all passions and talents, and ultimately, He wants us to use those for His glory. And since I happen to love music, I guess I always knew I’d do something with it.”