The Gateway Mortgage Group Summer Concert Series at the Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks is a series of free concerts for your entire family. Flip through the pages to see more about our artists and sponsors.

All concerts will be held at the Riverwalk Crossing amphitheater in Jenks, on the banks of the Arkansas River. There is limited seating in the stage area, but due to the popularity of these concerts, we encourage you to bring your own lawn or soccer chairs for the show, or bring a blanket and fine a spot on the grass.

Come early and meet our sponsors like Gateway Mortgage Group and The Music Store. You can also sign up to win an autographed guitar signed by all of our summer artists!