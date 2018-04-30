Win an autographed guitar at the concert and visit The Music Store for everything for the musician.

Way back In 1972, legendary Tulsa area musician and band leader Paris York opened The Music Store. A few years later in 1977 (when KXOJ hit the airwaves), his son Larry joined the family business, ushering in a new generation and the best yet to come. 40 years later, The Music Store continues to uphold its stellar reputation as THE music instrument store for beginners to professionals. So, whether you’re purchasing new gear or taking music lessons to improve your skills, you’ll receive expert attention from experienced musicians who know their stuff. And you might even bump into Larry. He’s the cool guy in shades holding the white guitar.

When you shop at The Music Store, you’ll find everything you’re looking for, from guitars, amps, keyboards and drums to orchestra and band instruments. In fact, The Music Store is Green Country’s leading source for school band instrument rentals, sales, and service! And you may not know this, but they even design and install church sound systems!

All of that said, The Music Store is proud to have supported many KXOJ music events over the years (including Freedom Live, Winterjam, Camp Electric, and others). And this year, they’re a sponsor of KXOJ’s 40th Anniversary Summer Concert Series! They look forward to seeing you there, and who knows… you might even win a Music Store guitar signed by all the bands!

You can find The Music Store at the Briar Village Shopping Center on the south side of 31st street between Memorial and Mingo, and online at www.musicstoreinc.com