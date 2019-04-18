Board Operator

Can you multitask? Are you a quick thinker? Do you have what it takes to run the control board for live remote broadcasts? Well we want to hear from you. Stephens Media Group is looking for a go getter to run the control room board during live station remotes.

The ideal candidate will have the ability to work independently and under pressure. They should possess good computer skills, self-discipline and the ability to multi-task. They need to be punctual, dependable and responsible with equipment. Previous radio experience is a plus but not required. Knowledge of NexGen Radio automation system is also a plus.

General Responsibilities

Must be able to operate all aspects of various broadcast equipment

Run an audio console, switching between sources, riding levels, recording elements, editing audio and actualities, assemble recorded elements as is pertinent to the respective schedule.

Assure commercials, service elements, and programs air as scheduled.

Operate control board for studio programming

Proficient with Adobe Audition or Cool Edit Pro and audio editing software is a plus

Must have a general understanding of the functions and operation of equipment normally found in a professional radio studio

Ability to work without direct supervision

Must be able to follow directions

Must be punctual

must be able to multi-task

must be able to handle high stress situations

ability to work evenings, weekends and holidays as needed

If this position sounds like you, just click here to submit your application!