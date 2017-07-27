Contest Rules for Orlando Flyaway August 2017

This contest is subject to all general contest rules below in addition the following details:

Contest runs 7/31/17-8/19/17

One winner will receive roundtrip airfare for 2 on dates specified, 3 nights hotel accomodations, 2 single day park tickets for the respective parks on the days specified in the contest promotion, 2 single night tickets to concerts, allowance for car rental up to $150. No other expenses or awards are included in this prize.

Daily qualifiers and chances of winning will be determined by response to daily announcements

Grand Prize drawing will be held on or about 8/19/17. Winner must be reachable within 24 hours of winning for immediate booking.

KXOJ has no affiliation with Disney or Universal Theme Parks or any carrier or service provider

For other questions please contact our business office.

The following constitutes General Contest Rules for all KXOJ, Inc. (“94.1 KXOJ”)(Stephens Media Group) contests, both on and off-air. By participating in any 94.1 KXOJ contest, participants agree to be bound by the following Rules. If you do not agree to these Contest Rules, do not participate in a 94.1 KXOJ contest.

All 94.1 KXOJ contests are open to any/all 94.1 KXOJ listeners that are U.S. residents and age eighteen (18 ) years or older, unless otherwise specified by 94.1 KXOJ or its promotional affiliates.

There is no purchase necessary to enter or win an 94.1 KXOJ contest.

Odds of receiving a prize from 94.1 KXOJ will depend on the number of qualified entries submitted in each contest. Only one (1) qualifier per household will be accepted.

Only one (1) prize per household within any thirty (30) day period will be awarded. Employees of 94.1 KXOJ, its program sponsors, and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate and win.

By participating, all participants and winner(s) grant 94.1 KXOJ exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, and likenesses in connection with promotion of this and other contests and waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use.

All contest entries become the sole property of 94.1 KXOJ.

All prizes are non-transferable. Contests are void where prohibited by law. No cash substitution of prizes allowed.

In regards to special advanced movie screening giveaways, 94.1. KXOJ strongly recommends you arrive early. At the theatre, seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Passes do not guarantee seating. No one will be admitted with out a ticket and no one will be admitted after the screening begins. Representative has the right to refuse admittance.

All taxes are the responsibility of the winner. Any valuation of a prize is based on available information provided to 94.1 KXOJ, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. If the prize requires filing of a 1099 form, winners must show a valid Social Security Card with proper identification in order to pick up the prize. If the winner is under 18 years of age, the legal parent/guardian, of the winner will receive the prize and complete appropriate paperwork, provided they have proper identification.

By participating, each participant and winner waives and releases any and all claims of liability against 94.1 KXOJ, its officers, directors, employees and agents, for any and all claims, demands, and/or causes of action of any kind, foreseen or unforeseen, including but not limited personal injury or financial loss, which arises out of or results from the participant’s participation in the contest, or from the use of any prize. If required by 94.1 KXOJ or its promotional affiliates, winners must sign a liability release prior to receiving their prize.

Prizes must be claimed within thirty (30) calendar days of winning. Upon pick-up of prize, proper picture identification (i.e. valid driver’s license or passport) from the winner is required. Prizes must be picked up at the 94.1 KXOJ studios located at 2448 E. 81st St, Suite 5500, Tulsa, Ok 74137 between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday (except holidays).

At certain times, winners may be instructed by 94.1 KXOJ or its promotional affiliates to pick up their prize at a separate location (i.e. concert tickets may be picked-up at a will-call window). Upon request, 94.1 KXOJ will provide instructions and pick-up times to winners.

94.1 KXOJ will not notify winners of the time remaining on their prize. It is the responsibility of the winner to claim the prize within the thirty (30) day time frame. All unclaimed prizes after thirty (30) days will automatically be forfeited.

Under unique circumstances, a representative designated by the winner will be allowed to accept the prize for him or her. Written authorization from the winner, including the representative’s name, ID and a photocopy of the winner’s valid driver’s license is required.

Participants are restricted to the use of ordinary telephone equipment. 94.1 KXOJ is not responsible for the inability of a participant to complete or continue a telephone call due to any technical or equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, or acts beyond 94.1 KXOJ’s control. 94.1 KXOJ disclaims all liability for and delays, mis-delivery, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. 94.1 KXOJ is not responsible for mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions or failures of any kind including: failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of online entries, traffic congestion on telephone lines, the Internet or at any website or lost or unavailable network connections which may limit an online entrant’s ability to participate in the contest, and any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in this contest.

94.1 KXOJ contest judges or Station Management will retain sole discretion in matters relating to all 100.9 KXOJ contests. 94.1 KXOJ reserves the right to disqualify anyone if contest rules are not followed. 100.9 KXOJ may amend the rules or discontinue the contest at any time.

In the event that a winner voluntarily chooses to not accept a prize, he/she automatically forfeits all claims to that prize. 94.1 KXOJ then has the right, but not the obligation, to award that prize to a contest runner-up.

94.1 KXOJ may substitute another prize of equal value in the event of non-availability of a prize.

94.1 KXOJ is not responsible for any defective prizes.

Official contest rules are available from 94.1 KXOJ during normal business hours (Monday thru Friday 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.) at 2448 E. 81st Suite 5500, Tulsa, Ok 74137.

DISCLAIMERS: All federal, state and/or local rules and regulations apply; void where prohibited by law; winners are responsible for any and all taxes associated with the acceptance of their prize. Winners accept all liabilities for use of prize. The above-named companies accept no liability or responsibility for damages, losses or injuries of any kind resulting from acceptance or use of any prize. Sponsors of contests reserve the right to contact all participants about additional offers. You may opt out of such offers at any time. Your personal information will not be shared or sold to any third party companies and will only be used by the station and sponsor.