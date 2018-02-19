Hahn Appliance – KXOJ Listener Sale

Broken appliances at home? Time to upgrade? With any purchase this Sunday at Hahn Appliance, KXOJ listeners receive free delivery AND free installation, plus special pricing & financing with approved credit. Replace those cranky old appliances with newer models in the latest colors and styles at Hahn Appliance with their unbelievable selection for every room in your home, all beautifully displayed on the largest showroom in the state. This event on comes along a few times a year so join us this Sunday afternoon between noon and 6 o’clock at Hahn Appliance, located just off highway 169 South of Mathis Brothers.

Take a look at Hahn’s selection now at www.hahnappliance.com