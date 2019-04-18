Stephens Media Group of Tulsa is looking for energetic, outgoing, hard-working, creative people to join our fun, fast paced promotions team as a part time Promotions Assistant. Promotions Assistants report directly to the Promotions Director and their main responsibility is to ensure a positive station image and interact with listeners and clients creating a positive experience at all station events. The part-time promotions assistant coordinates all aspects of technical set-up for live shows, live remotes, broadcasts, van stops, concerts and special events and interacts with clients, DJ’s and listeners. The Promotions Assistant is the face of the radio station and must be very engaging and outgoing at events as they are likely the only contact many people will ever have with the station.

On-site duties will include setting up promotional displays including: tents, banners, decorating, back drops, pop-up banners, road signs, connecting broadcast equipment, stereo equipment, hosting games and prize giveaways and represent the station to listeners and clients at on-site appearances and events. Other duties as required to create a professional image of our radio stations in front of the public. This position is part-time ranging from 5-29 hours per week. Some clerical duties may be possible.

Flexible hours including days, nights weekends and holidays are required. Employee must be able to lift up to 80lbs while performing the duties of this job. The employee is required to stand, walk, sit, lift, climb stairs, stoop, kneel or crouch on a regular basis. The employee must also have a valid driver’s license and may be required to drive large vehicles on a regular basis(may be required to pull a trailer).

The right candidate must be professional and a proven team player with customer focus, must have a professional appearance, must have a good driving record and must take initiative with excellent written and verbal communication skills. All employees are expected to have a positive attitude, be cheerful, cooperative and productive and perform other duties as may be required for the efficiency of the stations. Event/marketing experience a plus but not required.

Employees will be required to work promotions for the entire Stephens Media Cluster which includes: 104.5 The Edge, 94.1 KXOJ, 100.9FM and 97.1 The Sports Animal.

If this sounds like something your interested in just click here and upload your resume.

No phone calls please. EOE