Programming
Stephens Media Group is a growing company with recurring openings in the area of Programming. Positions may include on-air host, Program Director and Operations Manager.
Duties may include:
- Oversight of all station strategic action plans.
- Creation of original and creative content for station and extended platforms (social media, video, marketing, etc.)
- Collaborate with digital director on station’s social media strategy and digital efforts.
- Oversight of writing and production of station imaging as required.
- Scheduling of all music and programming content.
- Creation of original and creative content for the shows/times assigned by the Program Director.
- Write and voice-act on-air bits & performances for a specific show and audience.
- Repurpose content station’s social media channels.
- Production as assigned
- Appearances for live remotes, station events and community events as assigned.
- Knowledge of broadcast systems, ratings methodology, automation systems and studio equipment.
- Other duties as assigned.
Qualifications:
- Minimum of five (3) years radio experience preferred.
- Computer skills for audio delivery and automations systems, such as Wide Orbit, Maestro, Adobe Audition or higher, etc is a plus.
- Experience with station web sites, social media, mobile and digital delivery platforms.
- On-air experience, and experience operating all on-air and production equipment
- Track record of success in ratings.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
For information contact the OM Bob.Thornton@SMGNational.com