Join Dave Weston and KXOJ along with Reading Partners for the 3rd Annual Booked Up for Summer Celebration, in downtown Tulsa at Guthrie Green for a free outdoor event. Featuring story read-alouds, live music from Tulsa’s own Hot Toast Music Co., and entertainment for the whole family in collaboration with Tulsa’s 50th Anniversary of Mayfest! It all happens May 13th.

KXOJ will broadcast live from 9a-11am. We’ll have your shot at VIP tickets to John Bevere – The Awe Of God Tour with Kim Walker-Smith and more.

Reading Partners is working to provide backpacks filled with books and summer learning resources to every student in our program in close partnership with three local independent

bookstores in Tulsa: Magic City Books, Fulton Street Books & Coffee, and Whitty Books! Providing access to literacy resources at home helps students start the 2023-24 school year strong.

