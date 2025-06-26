Affair of the Heart is BACK! AOTH returns to the SageNet Center Upper Level, in Tulsa, OK, from July 11-13, 2025. Join us for 3 festive days where you can shop ‘til you drop!
Featuring more than 200 artists, makers, and small retailers, this fun shopping event offers a variety of products from unique gifts to home décor, arts & crafts, apparel & accessories, gourmet food and more…
Buy online to skip the line.
HOURS
Friday, July 11: 9am – 6pm
Saturday, July 12: 9am – 6pm
Sunday, July 13: 11am – 5pm
TICKETS
General Adult Admission (Ages 13+): $12
Children (12 and under): FREE with a paying adult.
