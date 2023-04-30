Airtopia At Redbud Festival

Join Gary Thompson and KXOJ along with our friends at Airtopia Adventure Park for a day of fun at Redbud Festival Days in Owasso, Saturday, May 6th from 11a-1p. Stop by the KXOJ Booth anytime from 11a to 1p to register for a chance to win a “Birthday Party” or one of the 3 Month Memberships that Airtopia is giving away. Also, pick up your Jump Pass at the KXOJ Booth from 11a to 1p for a chance to try out a FREE 1 Hour Airtopia Jump Session!
Airtopia is a family entertainment experience like no other featuring:
- 3- Story indoor playground with awesome slides
- 2 story ninja course that will test your skills and agility
- Newest custom designed climbing walls around not to mention the coolest ropes course
that kids will want to try again and again.
- Plus their latest high-tech attraction, the Valo jump that your kids won’t stop talking
about
- They also have Parents covered as well with their uniquely designed mezzanine called
“The Sky Lounge” it has everything you could want from incredible views of the park and
your kids, to free high-speed Wi-Fi and large-format TV’s
- Airtopia is also the perfect venue for group activities that may be customized for all
group sizes for events such as Corporate Events, Team Building, Fundraisers, School
Events, Holiday Parties, Church Groups, etc.
- Airtopia’ s Airtots Kids Soft Play area is exclusively for young children under 42” and is
designed for them to have all the fun without the worry of older kids around
- Airtopia is a great place to host a Birthday Party with all-inclusive packages that make
your party planning easy.