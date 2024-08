Join Grammy nominated Anne Wilson and special guest Jordan Rowe on The REBEL Tour, coming to 28 cities across the country this Fall! Hear new songs off of her recently released album REBEL including the hits “Strong” and “Rain in the Rearview,” as well as favorites like “Hey Girl,” “Sunday Sermons,” and of course her smash hit multi-week #1 anthem “My Jesus.” We can’t wait to see you this Fall!