Bixby Freedom Celebration Food Trucks On Harmony Bridge

Join KXOJ and the City of Bixby for Food Trucks on Harmony Bridge, Friday night July 1st. The fun starts at 6p as Heather will be broadcasting live at Harmony Bridge just south of Washington Irving Memorial Park on the Arkansas River, as we get ready to enjoy the Bixby Freedom Celebration, with fireworks at 9:45pm. Watch the fireworks for the first time from the newly renovated Linear Park Bridge, enjoy delicious food from one of the food trucks, and enjoy great music from KXOJ.

The 8th Annual Bixby Freedom Celebration is a free, community-wide event, full of patriotism and family-friendly fun. You will find a variety of food vendors, representation of several military branches, and much more. A patriotic program will incorporate a public swearing-in ceremony of new military recruits at 8:45pm. The 2022 Bixby Freedom Celebration is expected to bring in at least 20,000 attendees.

The fireworks will be launched from the NW corner of Bentley Park at 9:45pm. Kids Firefighter Challenge will be located in the NE corner of the park from 7pm-8:30pm

The fireworks show on July 1, 2022 will be as spectacular as ever and can be seen for miles. Gates open at 7pm, you are welcome to watch the show with your family and friends in and around the park, from afar, or stay in your car – whatever you are comfortable with! Follow us on Facebook for up-to-the-minute details.

Plenty of food trucks will be there to serve a variety of delicious foods!!

