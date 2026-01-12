Brad Stine 3/20

DUE TO THE WEATHER CONDITIONS, THIS SHOW HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO MARCH 20TH. ALL TICKETS WILL BE HONORED.

Get ready for a night of smart, high-energy comedy with Brad Stine, often known as “God’s Comic.” Brad brings fast-paced stand-up that’s clean, family-friendly, and packed with sharp observations about faith, culture, and everyday life. His performance will take place on March 20th at 7:00 pm at the ORU Mabee Center. This is a show everyone can enjoy, from teens to grandparents. Tickets are on sale now.