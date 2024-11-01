Burnett Home Improvement Christmas Open House

Join Burnett Home Improvement for an Exclusive Open House Event!

Get ready for an unforgettable evening! This Thursday, November 7th, from 4–7 pm, Scott and Kim of Burnett Home Improvement invite you to their beautiful 61st & Garnett Showroom. This Open House is your opportunity to explore top-of-the-line windows, doors, baths, and more in a relaxed setting. Discover the latest in home improvement trends and enjoy one-on-one time with experts who can help make your renovation dreams a reality!

As a thank-you, if you schedule an estimate during the event, you’ll receive a $50 Reasor’s gift card! Don’t miss out on fantastic giveaways, great company, and the opportunity to make your home exactly what you’ve been dreaming of. Just Google Burnett Home Improvement for directions and join us for this special event!

Click here to find out more.