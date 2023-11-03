Chicken Salad Chick Grand Re-Opening With KXOJ

Join Dave Weston and KXOJ on Wednesday from 11a-1p for the Grand Re-Opening of Chicken Salas Chick at 1320 E Hillside Dr. in Broken Arrow. America’s favorite Chicken Salad is coming back to [Broken Arrow]! Chicken Salad Chick offers a dozen delicious chicken salads made from scratch daily, along with homemade sides, soups, and must-have desserts. Whether you’re craving something sweet, spicy, or fruity and nutty, Chicken Salad Chick has something for everyone! Enjoy your chicken salad as a scoop, sandwich, or Quick Chick on the go. We’ll have exciting giveaways from a free Chick Beanie to free chicken salad for a year, Tulsa Oilers tickets, and so much more! And come find out what the hype is all about as we await our second re-opening in Tulsa!