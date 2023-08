Join Kevin Davis and KXOJ on Sunday, August 13th from 4-6pm at Claremore FMC for the Overflow Worship launch event, Claremore FMCs first Sunday evening service! Food trucks will be on-site so you can purchase some delicious food, along with FREE treats like popcorn, Patsy’s Snow Cones, and an ice cream bar. Plus we’ll have a shot for you to win tcketsto Frontier City and more. Food will be served between 4:45 – 6:15PM. Worship starts at 6:30PM with music by Tulsa Worship! We’ll see you there.