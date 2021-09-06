Dare To Be is an annual one-night event created by Natalie Grant & Charlotte Gambill and designed for women of all ages. The night is prayerfully sculpted around moments of worship, special music, and two full Bible teaching sessions. At Dare To Be events, women are able to experience the fullness of a multi-day women’s conference, but in an affordable, three-hour, one-night event. Dare To Be is a place for women from all walks of life to join together with friends, family, church groups, and neighbors to experience an evening designed to encounter God and awaken her full potential in Christ. The all-new 2021 event program will encourage and equip women in the current season, a season that can often feel uncertain and ever-changing without a Christ-centered community of support.