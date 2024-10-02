Elevation Worship 2/26

Get ready to experience an unforgettable evening as Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick bring their highly anticipated Elevation Nights Tour 2025 to the BOK Center in Tulsa on February 26th! This is more than just a concert—it’s a powerful night of worship, inspiration, and community that you won’t want to miss!

Join us for an uplifting experience filled with soul-stirring music and transformative messages that will resonate in your heart long after the night is over. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to Elevation Worship, this event promises to be a highlight of the year!

Want to be the first to get your tickets? Sign up for our exclusive pre-sale and ensure you secure your spot at this incredible event. Visit www.elevationnights.com to register now! until 10/9. Tickets go on sale at 10am on 10/14.

Mark your calendars and prepare your hearts—an evening of worship awaits you in Tulsa!