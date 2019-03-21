IN THE STUDIO:
Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili & BBQ Cook Off

The 35th annual Muskogee Exchange Club Chili and Barbeque Cook-off is coming Friday and Saturday April 12th and 13th.  Over the years this event has raised over 1 million dollars for local children’s charities.  Tickets are $15 for general admission and twenty for VIP.  Then Saturday April 13th the cook-off is ON…!!  Bring your friends…your family… AND your appetite.  The event is free, but you’ll definitely want to sample all the best chili and barbeque in the tri-state area with a taster kit for just $10 bucks, or two for $15 and now a family 4-pack of taster kits for $20 dollars!

There’s an awesome kids’ zone, a huge parade downtown, classic car show, kids grilling competition, and more!   Don’t miss the 35th annual Muskogee Exchange Club Chili and Barbeque cook-off!  Visit online at XCMuskogee.com.  Good eats, live music and family fun!  You’ve gotta be there!

