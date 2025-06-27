Faith & Freedom Fest 7/5

LifePoint Fellowship in Kansas, Oklahoma, is proud to present Faith and Freedom Fest, Saturday, July 5th, with a free concert from Sidewalk Prophets, Rhett Walker, Riley Clemmons, and Seventh Day Slumber! Faith and Freedom Fest has fun for the whole family starting at 2pm, including bounce houses, Water Slides, Food Trucks, free Watermelon, a car show, arts and crafts, and a huge fireworks show. Don’t miss Faith and Freedom Fest presented by LifePoint Fellowship, It all happens Saturday, July 5th at LifePoint Fellowship in Kansas OK!