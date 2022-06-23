Faith & Freedom Fest 7/9

LifePoint Fellowship in Kansas Oklahoma is proud to present Faith and Freedom Fest, Saturday, July 9th, with a free concert from Brit Nicole, John Schneider(AKA Bo Duke), Seventh Day Slumber and more! Faith and Freedom Fest has fun for the whole family starting at 2pm. Including bounce houses, Water Slides, Food Trucks, free watermelon, and a huge fireworks show. Don’t miss Faith and Freedom Fest presented by LifePoint Fellowship, It all happens Saturday, July 9th at LifePoint Fellowship in Kansas OK!