Family Camp Day At Camp Loughridge With KXOJ

Join Dave Weston & KXOJ for Family Camp Day at Camp Loughridge, on Saturday from 10:30am – 12:30pm. You’ll have a shot at winning FREE tickets to see Tim Hawkins and more!

Family Camp Day is set for a full day of outdoor fun and adventure, running from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Come see what Camp Loughridge has to offer. Check out a wide range of activities, including archery, zip-lining, canoeing, and a variety of trail and road runs or walks. Participants can choose between a 5K trail run, a one-mile trail walk, or a one-mile road walk or run.

Online pre-registration is encouraged, but not required, especially for those planning to take part in the runs or the fishing derby.

Food trucks will be on site to keep everyone fueled throughout the day.