For King + Country 11/9 In OKC

The dynamic four-time Grammy® award-winning duo, for KING & COUNTRY, is set to grace Oklahoma City with their electrifying presence on The UNSUNG HERO 2024 Tour!

Performing brand new music from “The Inspired By Soundtrack” from the new biopic film in theatres now, “UNSUNG HERO,” along with many fan-favorite songs from their award-winning albums, brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone are hitting the road across the U.S. to give audiences an innovative new production unlike any other for KING + COUNTRY show to date.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th.