Gatesway Foundation Free Public Shred Day

Join Gary Thompson and KXOJ on April 22nd for a FREE public shred day hosted by Gatesway Foundation. Starting at 10am and going until 2pm, bring your confidential documents that need shredding to the Gatesway Foundation BA Campus at 1217 East College Street in Broken Arrow, and Gatesway Industries will collect and securely destroy them. Gatesway Foundation is a non-profit agency in Oklahoma that specializes in providing services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. By participating in this event, you’ll not only protect your sensitive information but also support a worthy cause. Join us for shredding with a purpose at Gatesway Industries!