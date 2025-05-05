Gracefest 2025 With Ryan Stevenson

Gracefest 2025 is returning to Bartlesville, and it’s set to be a night to remember. Mark your calendars for May 10th and join the community at Tower Center Unity Square for an evening filled with faith, music, and family fun. This year’s headlining guest is Christian artist Ryan Stevenson, known for his inspiring songs and uplifting performances.

The evening will kick off with performances by talented students from Everette Music Studio, followed by a special set from Candace Eddleman. These acts will set the stage for an unforgettable night as Ryan Stevenson takes the spotlight.

Gracefest is a free event and open to all ages. Attendees can enjoy a variety of food trucks, live music, and activities that make it a great outing for the whole family. The show begins at 5:30 PM, so come early and grab a good spot.

