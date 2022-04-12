Gracefest on The Green 2022

BMonthly magazine presents GraceFest On The Green Saturday, May 7th. This is a FREE concert beginning at 5:00 featuring Sanctus Real and the Our God Is Still The Same Tour, with Stars Go Dim and Tim Timmons. Plus hear music from local talents, Off the Grid, and B Wade. Come enjoy great fellowship and delicious food from local food trucks. After the live music, kick back and watch the full feature movie, Greater. Don’t miss out on GraceFest 2022 Saturday, May 7th, at 5 pm, at the Unity Square in Bartlesville Ok.