Gracefest On The Green 2023

Prepare yourself for a day filled with music and togetherness at GraceFest On The Green in Bartlesville, presented by BMonthly Magazine, on Saturday, May 13th. This event supports BThe Light Mission and showcases performances by 7eventh Time Down and other artists. Come and enjoy delicious food from food trucks, participate in worship, and enjoy various activities for all ages. The best part? This event is completely free, courtesy of our generous sponsors. We look forward to seeing you at Gracefest!