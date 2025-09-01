Home Remodeling Showcase by the Home Builders of Tulsa

2025 HOME REMODELING SHOWCASE
The Tulsa HBA is remodeling with YOU in mind at the 25th annual Home Remodeling Showcase, the premier showcase of newly renovated homes in Tulsa. The Remodelers Council of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa presents the Showcase. Homes on display showcase a variety of remodeling projects from the area’s finest remodelers. Proceeds from the event will benefit John 3:16 Mission.
Dates & Hours
September 13-14, 2025
Saturday: 10 am – 5 pm
Sunday: 12 pm – 5 pm
THE TOUR FEATURES 8 TULSA-AREA PROJECTS
- The Buckingham Group – 3316 S Birmingham Ave, Tulsa
- Dana Build & Design – 5856 S Irvington Ave, Tulsa
- Day Homes LLC – 3189 E 33rd St, Tulsa
- Hammer Stars – 2625 E 45th St, Tulsa
- Innovative Outdoor Living – 11803 S 70th E Ave, Tulsa
- Kitchen Concepts – 1102 W 84th Place S, Tulsa
- Mudd Family Properties – 6642 E 60th Place, Tulsa
- Ridgeline Oklahoma – 2728 E 56th Place, Tulsa
Cost for entry is $10, paid at the door of any tour home. Children under 12 are free with paid adults. One ticket gets you into all participating!
The Official Guide, which contains a map, project, and remodeling company descriptions, is in the HOME issue of TulsaPeople Magazine. For more information, visit www.TulsaHBAEvents.com or call 918-663-5820.