Home Remodeling Showcase by the Home Builders of Tulsa

2025 HOME REMODELING SHOWCASE

The Tulsa HBA is remodeling with YOU in mind at the 25th annual Home Remodeling Showcase, the premier showcase of newly renovated homes in Tulsa. The Remodelers Council of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa presents the Showcase. Homes on display showcase a variety of remodeling projects from the area’s finest remodelers. Proceeds from the event will benefit John 3:16 Mission.

Dates & Hours

September 13-14, 2025

Saturday: 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday: 12 pm – 5 pm

THE TOUR FEATURES 8 TULSA-AREA PROJECTS

The Buckingham Group – 3316 S Birmingham Ave, Tulsa Dana Build & Design – 5856 S Irvington Ave, Tulsa Day Homes LLC – 3189 E 33rd St, Tulsa Hammer Stars – 2625 E 45th St, Tulsa Innovative Outdoor Living – 11803 S 70th E Ave, Tulsa Kitchen Concepts – 1102 W 84th Place S, Tulsa Mudd Family Properties – 6642 E 60th Place, Tulsa Ridgeline Oklahoma – 2728 E 56th Place, Tulsa

Cost for entry is $10, paid at the door of any tour home. Children under 12 are free with paid adults. One ticket gets you into all participating!

The Official Guide, which contains a map, project, and remodeling company descriptions, is in the HOME issue of TulsaPeople Magazine. For more information, visit www.TulsaHBAEvents.com or call 918-663-5820.