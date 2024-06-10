Join Kevin Davis and KXOJ at Big Blast Fireworks at 17516 W 8th St. in Sand Springs, this Saturday from 6-8pm, for the Big Blast Fireworks Preview Night & Kids Fun Fust, happening from 6-9pm. Kids activities start at 6pm with Pony Rides, Petting Zoo & Inflatables & games! Unlimited play pass for the kids is only $5 per child OR with a purchase of $25 or more inside Big Blast Fireworks Sand Springs Superstore you get a FREE kids pass (so for every $25 spent you get a kids pass!) Plan to purchase your 4th of July items and let the kids play!