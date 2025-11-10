KXOJ At Braum’s An Affair Of The Heart

SIGN UP BELOW TO WIN A 4 PACK OF TICKETS

Join Dave Weston & KXOJ on Friday, 11/21 from 1-3p at Braum’s An Affair Of The Heart, happening at the SageNet Center at Expo Square, November 21st – 23rd.

The Fall edition of Affair of the Heart is BACK! AOTH returns to the SageNet Center Upper Level, in Tulsa, OK, from November 21-23, 2025. Join us for 3 festive days where you can shop ‘til you drop! Featuring more than 200 artists, makers and small retailers, this fun shopping event offers a variety of products from unique gifts, to home décor, arts & crafts, apparel & accessories, gourmet food and more…

HOURS

Friday, November 21: 9am – 6pm

Saturday, November 22: 9am – 6pm

Sunday, November 23: 11am – 5pm

TICKETS

General Adult Admission (Ages 13+): $12

Children (12 and under): FREE with a paying adult.

https://www.tulsafallaoth.com/attendee-info/show-info Visit our website for more information:

