KXOJ At Braum’s An Affair Of The Heart

Join Dave Weston & KXOJ on Friday, 11/21 from 1-3p at Braum’s An Affair Of The Heart, happening at the SageNet Center at Expo Square, November 21st – 23rd.
The Fall edition of Affair of the Heart is BACK! AOTH returns to the SageNet Center Upper Level, in Tulsa, OK, from November 21-23, 2025. Join us for 3 festive days where you can shop ‘til you drop! Featuring more than 200 artists, makers and small retailers, this fun shopping event offers a variety of products from unique gifts, to home décor, arts & crafts, apparel & accessories, gourmet food and more…
Buy online to skip the line.
HOURS
Friday, November 21: 9am – 6pm
Saturday, November 22: 9am – 6pm
Sunday, November 23: 11am – 5pm
TICKETS
General Adult Admission (Ages 13+): $12
Children (12 and under): FREE with a paying adult.
Visit our website for more information:
https://www.tulsafallaoth.com/attendee-info/show-info
